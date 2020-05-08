Baby Henry Thomas Anderson was born October 18, 2018, to Lydia Anderson in Fargo.
Henry stole the hearts of many, and so many family and friends were part of Henry’s life during his time here with us. He was such a happy little boy, full of energy and curiosity. He was inquisitive and always explored his surroundings. Henry was so loved by his family and friends. He had a smile and giggle that lit up our world.
Henry touched countless lives in his short time here on earth and will be extremely missed by his family. He will always be in our hearts.
Henry was tragically taken from us on April 24, 2020, into the arms of our loving Father.
Henry is survived by his mother, Lydia Anderson, Wendell; sister, Haley Riley, Fergus Falls; grandma, Kayla Anderson, Wendell; and grandpa, Dennis Goerdt, Wendell; uncle, Matthew (Amy) Anderson, and cousins, Jaece and Suhvannuh all of Wendell; great-grandma, Carolyn Anderson, Elbow Lake, and many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins of all ages. He is also survived by family, Kyle and Ella Anderson, Kevin and Linda Anderson, and Ben and Jordan Anderson.
Henry was preceded in death by his great-grandpa, Stuart Anderson, and great-grandparents, Lorraine and Lucille Goerdt.
Bless Henry Thomas dear Lord as he is extremely missed by his family. May we find comfort knowing that our little angel is safe in the arms of Jesus and greeted in heaven by family members that have previously passed. Blessed be the memory of our Baby Henry, our little Angel.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 pandemic. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. A memorial account has been established at Bank of the West, Elbow Lake.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.