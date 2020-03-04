Funeral services were held for Henry Ramus, age 86, of Perham, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Perham with the Rev. Andrew Ratcliff officiating. Congregational hymns were accompanied by Angie Ratcliff. Pallbearers were Kenny Betts, Randy Mattfeld, Richard Mattfeld, Pete Greiff, Dan Mattfeld and Gregg Western. Military honors were provided by the Charles D. Center VFW Post #3289 of New York Mills. Henry was laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in New York Mills.
Henry Lee Ramus was born on August 30, 1933, to Lee and Henrietta (Walmer) Ramus in Vancouver, Washington. He attended Baker School in Ridgefield, Washington. Henry honorably served his country in the United States Navy from January 9, 1953 to December 21, 1956. Henry and Gladys enjoyed taking family camping trips to Mount Rainier, Mount St. Helens and Tunnel Lake Washington where they enjoyed sunrises, sunsets, a cup of coffee and fishing.
On June 29, 1957 Henry was united in marriage to Gladys Evelyn Mattfeld at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vancouver. Their marriage was blessed with two children: Deb and Dean. Together they made their home in Vancouver where they raised their family.
Henry was employed at Boise Cascade Co. in Vancouver, where he was a machinist and truck driver, retiring in 1994. In 1997, the Ramus family made their home in New York Mills. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church where Henry and Dean enjoyed taking care of the lawn. Their son Dean passed away on May 9, 2004. In 2014, Henry and Gladys made their home in Briarwood and then Perham Living. Gladys passed away on November 14, 2019.
Henry enjoyed woodworking and delivering Meals-on-Wheels to people in Wadena, Bertha and Staples.
On March 2, 2020, Henry passed away at Perham Living at 86 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Henry is preceded in death by his parents; wife: Gladys; son: Dean; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Ramus.
Henry is survived by his daughter: Debra (Stanley) Marotz of Perham; two grandchildren: Kenny Betts and Kristen Betts; four great-grandchildren: Gracelyn Betts, Jayma Lawson, Avery Lintner and Cherry Lawson; Brother, Joseph Ramus of Antioch, California; many other relatives and a host of friends.
