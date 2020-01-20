Herbert Olson, age 83, of Fergus Falls, died January 15, 2020, at his home.
Herbert Floyd Olson was born on November 11, 1936, to Henry and Frances (Smith) Olson at the family home in Dalton. Herb was the youngest of four children.
In 1946, Herb’s family moved to Fergus Falls. In 1962, Herb married Verna Toso and they had three children together. After 10 years of marriage, Herb and Verna were divorced but have remained good friends over the years. In 1973, Herb was remarried to Cindy Rancliff, they did not share children, but Herb loved her two children, Bill and Amy, as if they were his own.
Herb was employed by the city of Fergus Falls, in the street department and the landfill, until he retired when he was 62 years old. He was also a member of the Army National Guard for 22 years and the Fergus Falls Fire Department for 28 years.
In his retirement, Herb enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool and getting breakfast with his good friends, Gary, Donny and others. He loved deer hunting with his son, Shawn. He loved all things related to cars and was especially fond of any vehicles he had back in the day. He could talk cars with his grandson, Dalton, all day. He also loved attending parades, car shows and street fairs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, Gilma Sporre and Corrine Biksen, and his daughter, Sheila Olson.
He is survived by brother, Tom (Caroline) Olson, his children, Shawn (Amy Shol) Olson, Shari (Kenny Muller) Johnson, grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Eversley, Michael Perius, Stephani (David McGraw) Perius, Dalton (Morgan) Olson, Joplin (Scott Krause) Shol, Nicole Johnson, Joseph (Jamie Kaston) Johnson and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Cameron Eversley, Kylie and Joseph Johnson, and Steven McGraw.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Salvation Army, Fergus Falls.
Military rites provided by Harold T. Swenson VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30, Fergus Falls.
Cemetery will be Our Savior Cemetery, Dalton.
Funeral arrangement provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.