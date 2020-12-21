“What does the Lord require of us? To know justice … to love kindness … and to walk humbly with our God, ” Micah 6:8.
On June 20, 1929, Herman “Ham” Muus was born to Rev. Herman I. and Gladys (Trygstad) Muus in Fargo. He died on December 18, 2020, at age 91, in Grand Marais.
On August 28, 1949, Pearl Miller married Ham at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
She survives together with children, Nathan, Jeffrey (Pam) and Solveig, grandchildren, Sonja, Gretchen and Erik, brother, Bernt Julius and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ham and Pearl celebrated 71 years of life together in 2020. Pearl was a partner and sojourner in mission. Ham graduated from Fergus Falls High School, Saint Olaf College and Luther Seminary. He was ordained in 1956 to the American Lutheran Church (ELCA) in extended ministries. He was founding director of Plymouth Christian Youth Center (North Minneapolis) and its Wilderness Canoe Base (Gunflint Trail). He served Augustana Academy (Canton, South Dakota).
In a calling to the Southeast Minnesota District ALC, he helped to shape youth and encounter outreach through Camp Amnicon (Central Lutheran, Minneapolis); Good Earth Village (an ecumenical association); Mexico Youth Encounter (cross-cultural mission); and Bighorn Spirit (parish youth adventure). He was active in the Bible Camp Association and the American Camping Association. He brought advocacy to the human rights struggle and various Native American ministries. He received clinical training at Metropolitan Medical Center.
He joined Golden Valley Health Center as a chaplain and spiritual director for more than a dozen years, working with psych and addiction recovery within the 12 step program.
Ham was twice honored by Saint Olaf College: as an inaugural inductee to the Athletic Hall of Fame and as a distinguished alumnus.
He authored “Wilderness Witness: The Founding Years (1957-1968)” and Guidelines for Church Camping (BCA).” Preferred memorials: Plymouth Christian Youth Center (Minneapolis), Wilderness Canoe Base (Gunflint Trail), Trinity Lutheran Church (Hovland).
COVID-19 private family services are being held on Monday, December 28.
