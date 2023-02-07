Herman C. Rocholl, 83, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Herman Carl Rocholl was born December 31, 1939, to Carl F. and Lena E. (Boeder) Rocholl in Friberg Township. He attended Rugg School District 187 in Edwards thru the 8th grade. He was a member of the Fergus Falls National Guard from 1957-1965.
He farmed in Maine Township for 15 years and had a milk route. In February 1965 he began working for Gerald Evenson of Pelican Rapids, at International Transport and later became Schneider National. Then in 1995 he worked for Anderson Trucking Service out of St. Cloud. In 1998 he began driving for Warren Trucking out of Waterloo, IA, retiring in 2004. After retiring, he worked as custodian at Riverbend Apartments in Fergus Falls while going back to school to get his boiler’s license.
Herman was married to Marie Bakken in March 1962; they had two children Edwin and Julie. He then married Sue Peters in June 1984. In September 1997, he married Donna Field, gaining two step-sons Terry and Kevin Field.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard. Herman enjoyed fishing and deer hunting.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Carl and Lena; sister, Mary; brothers, Daniel and Carl Rocholl, and wife, Donna Rocholl.
Herman is survived by his children, Eddie (Heidi) Rocholl of Underwood and Julie (Kevin) Hines of Fargo; grandchildren, Alexandra Rocholl, Levi and Alisha Becker, and David Twa; siblings, Ruth Miller, Dorene Kvam, Lois (David) Bauman, Diane (Douglas) Thorson; sister-in-law, Renae Rocholl; step-sons, Terry (Debbie) Field and Kevin Field; step-grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, and Amie Field.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard, MN.
Clergy: Reverend Brad Soenksen.
Interment: Bagstevold Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
