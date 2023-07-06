Hersal "Jake" Jacobson of Fergus Falls was 100 years old. He was born on May 31st 1923. He passed away June 30th, 2023 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. He was surrounded by Hospice and the VA Home's staff of angels. He could not have received more loving care.

