Hersal "Jake" Jacobson of Fergus Falls was 100 years old. He was born on May 31st 1923. He passed away June 30th, 2023 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. He was surrounded by Hospice and the VA Home's staff of angels. He could not have received more loving care.
Jake came from a large family. His parents had six sons and three daughters. They lived on the family farm in Fergus Falls.
Jake served in the Battle of The Bulge in WW2. On May 8th 1958, The President of the United States of America authorized an executive order awarding Hersal "Jake" Jacobson the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement in ground operations against the enemy, European Theater of Operations on December 17th, 1944. Jake didn't want anyone to know he had this medal. He said "everyone who served in WW2 deserved a medal".
He met his sweetheart and soul mate, Floraine "Flo", on a roller rink in Fergus Falls. They were married by Reverend VanDyken at the Federated Church. They were married for 75 years. They had two sons, Greg & Steve. They had wonderful times for many years at the family cottage on Pelican Lake. After moving to Arizona in the 60's, they enjoyed many fun family car trips and vacations. It was always about spending family time together.
Jake was a Promotional and Display manager for the JC Penny Company in Mesa, Arizona. He enjoyed having lunch with James Cash Penny. He was recognized by the JC Penny Company for his extraordinary creative talents. He had a display crew of four and enjoyed many years with the JC Penny Company until his retirement in the 80's. Upon retirement, Jake and Flo spent summers in Minnesota and winters in Mesa, Arizona. In 2005 they returned permanently to Fergus Falls to be with their family.
Jake was a loving and devoted husband and father. In his younger years, he was the life of the party and had a great sense of humor. Family was everything. He made Christmas special for everyone. Jake and Flo provided a warm and welcoming home filled with love, extensive Christmas trim (inside and out) and holiday fine dining for decades. These wonderful memories will live on forever.
In lieu of flowers, it was his wish for any gifts to be sent to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone