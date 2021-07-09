Holly Mae Matson, age 70, of Dalton, passed away July 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 10, 1950, in Otter Tail County, a daughter of the late Oscar and Gladys Matson.
She was a member of Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Church. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family, baking, playing cards, spending winters in Arizona, gardening, sewing, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Holly completed high school at the Fergus Falls High School. She attended secondary school at Bemidji State University and Fergus Falls Community College.
Holly was busy raising children, volunteering at the church, and eventually going back to work. She spent several years working at the Midwest Bank in Dalton. Later, she spent many years working as a para at the Adams and McKinley School libraries in Fergus Falls, where she was loved and adored by her students. In her retirement, she spent winters in Arizona.
Holly was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Matson; mother, Gladys Matson; three brothers, Marv Eggum, Truman Eggum and Byron Hendra; and her sister, Gwen Langlie.
Holly is survived by a son, Chris Sonmor of Brainerd; two daughters, Annie (Dan) Miles of Monticello, and Megan (Michael) Monroe of Mesa, Arizona; five grandchildren, Caleb, Isaac and Judah Miles, and Claire and Evan Monroe; a sister, Pauline (Steve) Torgrimson of Ashby; a brother, Oscar “Junior” (Beaty) Matson of Ashby; a brother-in-law, Jack Langlie of Ashby; three sisters-in-law, Joani Eggum of Burnsville, Carolynn Eggum of Dalton, and Darlene Hendra of Pelican Rapids. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.
Clergy: Revs. Mark Johnson and Wes Moir
Interment: Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.