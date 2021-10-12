Hope Joan Schade, 88, of Fergus Falls, died on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Hope was born to Rev. John Arden and Gertrude Alvina (Runge) Wild on September 3, 1933, in Hot Springs, South Dakota. She was baptized on October 8, 1933, and confirmed in Hot Springs. Hope graduated school in Delmont, South Dakota, where she was active in choir, softball and band. She went on to further her education in Yankton, South Dakota, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in physical education and history.
On June 9, 1957, she married Robert Andrew Schade, with her father Rev. John Wild officiating over the holy matrimony. They lived in Amboy, Minnesota, where Hope taught in the local school while Robert finished his education. They moved to Frazee in 1959 where she served the Frazee School District as a substitute teacher. While in Frazee, they had two daughters, Barb and Julie.
The couple retired and moved to Fergus Falls in 1993. In her retirement, Hope regularly volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the food shelf.
Hope was a lifelong active member in church where she served in the choir and ladies aid. She enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles, watching her grandchildren grow and attending their many activities.
Hope is survived by her husband, Robert Schade of Fergus Falls; two daughters, Barb (Ralph) Miller of Mazeppa and Julie (Mike) Ellingson of Fargo, North Dakota; a brother, James Wild of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four grandchildren, Jaci (Trent), Becky, Nikki, and Debbie (Sasha); one great grandchild, Dean; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude Wild and brothers, Arden and Jerry Wild.
The family is requesting all who come to the service to wear masks for public safety.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Pastor Jay Weideman.
Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements for Hope Schade are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.