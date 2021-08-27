Graveside services will be held for Hubert Ruikka, age 86, of New York Mills, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Topelius Cemetery, New York Mills. 

Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills. 

To plant a tree in memory of Hubert Ruikka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.