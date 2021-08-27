Hubert Ruikka Aug 27, 2021 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Graveside services will be held for Hubert Ruikka, age 86, of New York Mills, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Topelius Cemetery, New York Mills. Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills. To plant a tree in memory of Hubert Ruikka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Wanted Sugar Beet Truck Drivers No CDL required Interested, call WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel PIANO OR VOICE LESSONS 20+ Accounting Specialist Highway Maintenance Worker Licensed Dental Assistant and Clinical Assistant Parts Counter Salesperson ACT Therapist & Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner Personal Banker/Teller View all job listings > See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Aug 28, 2021 5 hrs ago