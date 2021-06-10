Former Fergus Falls area resident, Ida Mae Loomer Fabian, age 99, died January 11, 2021 in the N. C. Little Hospice House in Edina.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please refer to Ida Mae’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
The Rev. Doctor Douglas Dent will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Society for the Blind, 2200 University Ave W. #240, St. Paul, MN 55114.
Arrangement provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.