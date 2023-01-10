Inez M. Harles, 90, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Inez Mary Milbeck was born November 3, 1932 in Fergus Falls, to Richard and Mary (Riekenberg) Milbeck. She attended District 145 in Maplewood Township through the eighth grade. She grew up on a farm on the west side of Tonseth Lake. Her parents purchased a farm by Eddy Lake near the Riekenberg Farm.
On October 28, 1950, Inez married Leo “Bud” Harles at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabeth. Inez moved to Norfolk, VA with her sister-in-law, Cathy, while Bud served in the US Navy. Following his discharge, the couple returned to rural Fergus Falls and began their life dairy farming. In 1960 they purchased the Harles farm in Elizabeth Township. The couple moved to Fergus Falls in 2014.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabeth and the Christian Mother’s. Her interests included reading, sewing, baking, and cooking. She enjoyed taking family vacations. She also enjoyed being at Eddy Lake and spending time with friends, neighbors, and all of their family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Richard and Mary Milbeck; brother, Richard Milbeck, and her husband, Leo “Bud” Harles.
Inez is survived by her children, Rebekah (Dan) Lee of Fergus Falls, Christine (Curtis) Peasley of Erhard, and Teresa (Gregg) Dutcher of Erhard; seven grandchildren, David (Ashley) Lee, Anna (Kris) Rethwisch, Josie (Blake) Krein, Elizabeth (David) Faville, Joseph (Breanna Larson) Peasley, Amanda Dutcher, and Sarah Dutcher; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Roger) Bratlien; brother, Eugene (Dorene) Milbeck, sister-in-law, Laura Milbeck, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Elizabeth, MN
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski and Deacon Chuck Kampa
Interment: St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Elizabeth, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
