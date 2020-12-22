Iona Brekke, 98, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Iona was born August 3, 1923, to John and Sophie (Austin) Brekke.
She worked at the ASCS office with her friend Helen Stigen, retiring July 17, 1985.
Iona enjoyed long walks with her good friend, Helen. She loved country music and doing the “Lawn Chair Run” with Helen at WeFest many times. She also enjoyed spending time with family on Jewett Lake or Prairie Lake. In her early years, she loved to travel with her nieces. Going out to eat and playing dominoes, were fun for her. Iona loved to spend time with her grandniece, McKenna and grandnephew, Klayton.
Preceding her in death were her parents and five siblings.
Iona is survived by her sister-in-law, Ferne Brekke; nieces and nephews, Dale of Lakeville, Dianne, Doug and Dean of Fergus Falls, Dan (Gail Laugen) of Fergus Falls, and numerous other family.
Service will be 12 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. The service will also be livestreamed. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Iona’s Tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
The Rev. Christopher Eldredge will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.