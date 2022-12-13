Ione June Beving was born June 18, 1929, in Wheaton, MN, to Archie and Myrtle (Maudal) Swedlund. She attended country school and graduated from Tintah (MN) High School .
Ione married her high school sweetheart, Venon Beving, Nov. 12, 1948, and together they farmed near Tintah and raised 6 wonderful children. Ione was the heart of the family, managing to wrangle 6 kids while partnering with Vernon to manage a busy dairy and small grains farming operation. She was an incredible cook, vocalist, dancer and she loved to paint and draw. She was a member of a women’s barbershop group, the Combines for several years, performing in the surrounding area.
Once her children were launched, she held various positions in a local nursing home, American Crystal seasonal beet harvest operations, and gift shop clerk. Ione also loved an occasional trip to a casino with her daughters.
Upon Vernon’s retirement in 1992, they wintered in Arizona with many of their Tintah friends where they danced, golfed and enjoyed the sunshine. Ione’s claim to fame was that she made 3 hole-in-ones over the 17 years they wintered there!
Ione passed away on December 10, 2022, at Sanford Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 93. She will be remembered for her bright smile, her feisty engaging spirit and her love for life. She lived independently to the age of 93, and brought so much joy to her six children, 21 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandbabies.
Ione is survived by her children, Cathi Chial, Moorhead, MN, Sheila (Larry) Lubben, West Fargo, ND, Jackie (Darrel) Jensen, Sealy, TX, Scott (Cindy) Beving, Erdahl, MN, Reed (Jennifer) Beving, Locust Road, VA, and Robin (Jud) Loeks, Elbow Lake, MN; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Norma (Gary) Woodward, Alexandria MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; her parents, Archie and Myrtle (Maudal) Swedlund; 2 grandsons, Brett J., and Christopher Beving; and son-in-law, Larry Chial.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM, with a funeral at 10:30 AM, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Grace United Methodist Church, Moorhead. Burial will take place at 2 PM, in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, MN.
Ione’s funeral will be livestreamed, and that link will be placed on her obituary page on the Korsmo website.
Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone