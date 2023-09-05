Ione Johanson, 86, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Ione Marvel Richards was born February 17, 1937 to James and Marvel (Drexler) Richards in Minneapolis, MN. She went to country school in Norcross through eighth grade and then went to Morris High School, graduating in 1955. After high school she attended Wahpeton School of Science for one year.
On March 31, 1962 Ione married Chester Johanson in Norcross, MN.
She was employed with city hall in Fergus Falls as a legal secretary and probate court in Fergus Falls. She provided daycare for many children in their home.
She was a member of Sverdrup Lutheran Church. She enjoyed embroidering dish towels and donated many to the church bazaar for others to enjoy.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James and Marvel Richards; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Doris Richards, and sisters-in-law, Karen Richards and June Richards.
Ione is survived by her husband, Chester Johanson of Fergus Falls; children, Kevin (Lissa) Johanson and Connie (Josh) Sanchez; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Travis), Mitchell, and Samantha Johanson, Emily (Kashiff) and Sasha Sanchez, Emma and Owen Cook; siblings, Loren Richards of Fergus Falls and Neil Richards of Elbow Lake.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 at Sverdrup Lutheran Church, rural Underwood, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
