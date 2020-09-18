Irene Dorothy (Mallow) Besett-Durrett, after suffering from severe pain under the gentle care of hospice, passed away peacefully at 95 years of age on September 16, 2020, while praying The Lord’s Prayer with her two children. No services will be held.
