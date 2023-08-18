Irene (Braun) Bjone passed away on August 16, 2023, at PioneerCare after only a three week stay, before which she was completely independent at her home.
Irene was born on September 21, 1926, to Joseph and Theresa (Bauman) Braun in Friberg Township. She was baptized at the Tonseth Lutheran Church in Edwards. She attended school in the Little Red Schoolhouse in Edwards.
After graduation she moved to Fergus Falls where she worked at the Eat-More Café. It was here that she met her future husband Melvin Bjone. They were married on June 9, 1947 at his parents’ home (Oscar and Mary Bjone) in Sauk Centre. They were married for 63 years.
Together they moved to International Falls for a year before they returned to Fergus Falls and started Bjone Bait business and a Polaris Snowmobile business. Irene worked with her husband all the years they were in business until they retired.
They enjoyed all the trips they went on, the last one being to Alaska. Then it was fishing and camping. Irene and Mel were both active in the senior center where Irene took care of the Library for 32 years.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mel in 2010; three brothers, Roy, Orville and D. L. Knute Braun; two nieces Marilyn and Shirley; two sisters-in-law Rose and Eldora Braun; great-nephew Jason Anderson; and niece-in-law Kay Braun.
She is survived by her great-nephew Paul (Dawn) Nelson; two great-great nieces Mariah (Kent) Peterson and Paige Nelson; her special great-great-great-niece Iris Peterson; nephews Joe Braun and Larry Braun Swenson; nieces Patricia Braun, Kathleen (David) Anderson, and Barbara (Mark) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN, with a visitation beginning an hour prior.
Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls following the service.
