Funeral services will be held for Irene Heslien, age 92, of New York Mills, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Irene will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, New York Mills.
