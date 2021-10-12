Irene Marie Wohlfeil was born July 12, 1927, in Tilden, Nebraska, the daughter of Otto J. Wohlfeil and Anna (Nee) Petersen. Irene passed away on October 9, 2021.
Irene was baptized and confirmed in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tilden, Nebraska. On March 30, 1947, she married Donald E. Knick at Trinity Lutheran Church, Northfield. They resided in Northfield, Springfield, Illinois, Ogema, Deer Creek and Fergus Falls, prior to moving to Rochester in 1976. Her employment included Northwestern Belle, Illinois Bell, church secretary, Western Insurance Company, and she retired from Pompei Painting in 1989.
Irene is survived by three sons, Steven (Susan Nass) of Boise, Idaho, Kevin (Judi) of Fergus Falls and Jonathan of Rochester; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband, two brothers, two sisters, daughter (Deborah), and eldest grandchild, Kyle, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 869 7th Ave. SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904, with Rev. Adam Koglin officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of the service. Due to COVID-19, masks are recommended and there will be no refreshments served at the church. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Redeemer Lutheran Church youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkqoKH2gFjOdT4ZddTwjqeQ. A graveside gathering will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Youth Group or to the charity of donor's choice. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Knick family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.