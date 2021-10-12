Irene Louise “Granny” Decker passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 9, 2021, at the age of 89 at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji. Granny had an immense love for her family, an unwavering faith in the Lord and could strike up a conversation with anyone she met.
Irene was born on November 30, 1931, on her family farm near Pemberton to Herman and Irene (Klampe) Thralow. Granny always spoke fondly of her childhood and the two sisters she shared it with, Adeline (Melvin) Geyman and Irma (Vern) Flitter. In 1958, Irene and Harley L. Decker married. She quickly fell in love with her community and the wide-open spaces of North Dakota. As a devoted farm wife and fierce caretaker, Irene took on many of the daily tasks and chores around the home, including hauling water before the "new house" was built in 1974, or driving through the half-harvested fields to deliver lunch to the crew.
Irene is loved and remembered by her daughter, Karla Decker Sorby (Craig Sorby); grandchildren, Nick (Kaci) Manikowski, Karen (Dan Sorby) Manikowski and Jordan (Jenny Ackerson) Manikowski; and great-grandchildren, Rylee, Hadley and Haedyn Manikowski. She is also survived by her dear nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harley, her parents, sisters, and in-laws.
Irene was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Gwinner, North Dakota before moving to Fergus Falls in 2004 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren and belonged to Faith Lutheran Church. She once again moved with her daughter and son-in-law to Bemidji in 2018.
First and foremost, Granny enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. She shared her love of cartoons, her faith, baking homemade pizzas and sweets with her family and always made sure she waved until the car was gone. Irene was also an avid lover of books, created cross-stitch masterpieces, was an expert seamstress, decorated cakes professionally, knew her politics and had fond memories of Sunday drives with her beloved husband. Granny also shared her Rummy 500, Yahtzee and Rummikub talents with her friends and family. She loved to laugh and always looked for the silver lining.
Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Gwinner, North Dakota, from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, with a prayer service following at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Friday, October 15, at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and fellowship. Irene’s service will be livestreamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website at www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com on her obituary page.