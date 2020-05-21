Irene A. Sievert, age 88, of St. Peter and formerly of Belgrade, passed peacefully at the Benedictine Living Community following complications of a fall.
Irene Avis was born May 13, 1932 in Elbow Lake. She graduated from Elbow Lake High School in June of 1950 and was one of the honor students. She then worked for Wallace Dayton for a year and a half and also attended the Swedish Hospital of Nursing in Minneapolis. She later did office work at Herberger’s department store in Alexandria. On August 23, 1953, she was united in marriage to Stanley Donald Sievert at First Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake. They lived in several communities before making their home in Belgrade in 1967, where Irene was the head librarian at the library at Belgrade for 21 years before retiring in 1989. In retirement, she and Stan enjoyed eight winters in Arizona until his passing in 2000. Irene later moved to St. Peter to be closer to family.
Irene was a charter member of the Rosebud Garden Club, of which she was a member for over 30 years. She was active through Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade, in circle, Bible study, quilting and Lutheran World Relief. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, trying new recipes, and gathering with family and friends. Irene was a lifelong learner who believed that no matter how old we get, there is still a lot to learn.
Left to remember Irene are her sons: David, Mark (Amy) and Tim (Becky); grandchildren: Kim (Mikey van Leeuwen) Sheldon, Doug (Stacy) Lange; Abby (Bradley) Kook, Michael (Hanna) Sievert, Libby (Roger) Parras, Ashley (Josh) Gibson; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Max, Parker, Madison, Sophia, Ella, Lily, Levi, Bently, Stanley, Guienevere, Hannah, Christopher, Meriden and Colton; and brother, Trueman Holte. She was preceded in death by brothers, Milford, Carroll and Allen; and sister, Hilda (Adeline).