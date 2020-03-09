Jack Peterson, 66, of Ashby died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Jack Steven Peterson was born on February 22, 1954, in Fergus Falls, the son of James and LaVerne (Schoening) Peterson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Pelican Lake Lutheran Church in Ashby. He graduated from Ashby High School in 1972, then furthered his education with Alexandria Technical School completing the carpentry program.
Jack married Cindy Anderson and to this marriage three children were born; Travis, Dustin and Melanie. For a few years he grain farmed along with carpentry, and then did full time carpenter work in the Ashby area. He enjoyed ice fishing and fished mainly on Pelican Lake. Jack played baseball with the Ashby A’s until he was 50, then played six years with the Urbank Old Timers and after baseball joined a softball league in Fergus Falls. He was a lifelong member of Pelican Lake Lutheran Church and then continued when it became Peace Lutheran Church, being the church janitor for many years.
He is survived by three children, Travis Peterson (Erica Wichael) of Wahpeton, Dustin Peterson of Ashby and Melanie (Ryan) Ott of Fergus Falls; their mother, Cindy Peterson of Fergus Falls; five grandchildren, Devin, Treyton, Abbi (Travis, Erica) of Wahpeton, Brady, Jax (Ryan, Melanie) of Fergus Falls; mother, LaVerne Peterson of Elbow Lake; brother, Ron Peterson of Ashby and by numerous relatives and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his father, James Peterson and aunt, Mim Peterson.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Ashby School Lower Level Auditorium in Ashby.
Visitation will be 4–6 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Ashby, and one hour prior to service at the school.
The Rev. Dan Hermanson will officiate.
Interment will be at Pelican Lake Cemetery in Ashby.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Ashby.
Condolences:Glendenilson.com.