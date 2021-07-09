Jack Strickland, age 84, of Chanhassen, passed away on June 8, 2021, peacefully at his home at Riley Crossing Senior Living Facility.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Diane Hafey Strickland, his parents Evelyn (Edwards) Strickland and Jack Strickland, and his sister, Joan (Strickland) Banks. He is survived by sister, Margo Strickland-Green, daughters, Cindi Strickland (Rick Hufstadter), Jan Marie (Strickland) Crenshaw (Joe) and June (Strickland) Van Sickle (Dave). He had nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of life will be held on July 24 at 11 a.m. at Cross of Glory Baptist Church 4600 Shady Oak Road, Hopkins.