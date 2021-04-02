Jacob Riley Haataja, age 14, died peacefully on March 28, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
Jacob was born on December 13, 2006, in Staples to Virgil Haataja and Pamela Reiman. He is the youngest of four siblings. Jacob was in the eighth grade at Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls; he loved his friends and socializing at school. Jacob attended Bible camp, where he shared his generosity and love for God with other youth campers. He found serenity in the great outdoors whether chopping wood, bonfires with his family, hunting, fishing, or tinkering on motors. Jacob loved his nephews beyond words; especially building forts, playing board games, and sharing memorable times togethers. Jacob taught his family to be open and understanding of others, slowdown in life and listen to others, always give 100% no matter what you do, and make sure you laugh every day because life is too short. Jacob will always be remembered for his outgoing personality, generosity, big heart, and for being a beautiful, loving, passionate person that had the ability to make others smile. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Pamela Reiman and Virgil Haataja of Wadena; siblings, Sasha (Justin Nehk) Petersdorf of Fergus Falls, Corey Haataja of Fargo, Kacie Haataja of Deer Creek, Kira Reiman of St. Cloud; nephews, Cody and Wyatt Nehk; maternal grandmother, Dawn Allers; paternal grandmother, Carol Haataja; uncle, Eric (Jennifer) Reiman; cousin, Halley Reiman; and many aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert “Bob” Allers; paternal grandfather, Alvin Haataja; and cousin, Tyler Reiman.