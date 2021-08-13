Jacqueline “Jackie” Blaufuss, 80, of Breckenridge, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge. Visitation was held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a rosary at 5:45 p.m., and a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Her Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Leo Moenkedick officiating. Burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home. Please visit josephvertinandsons.com, under her obituary page to see the full livestream of the prayer service and funeral mass.
Jacqueline Ann Nelson was born on July 9, 1941, to Curtis and Elaine Nelson in Fergus Falls. She grew up there and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1959. She furthered her education at St. Francis School of Nursing, graduating in 1962. It was there she met the love of her life, James Blaufuss in Room 219, Bed 1, a bit ill, but very charming. On August 11, 1962, Jackie and James were united in marriage at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Together they had four children, Mark, Kathy, Michael and Christie, and raised their family in rural Breckenridge. She worked at St. Francis as an RN before deciding to be a full-time homemaker.
Jackie was very proud of her family. Together they spent many summers at Twin Lake Landing. She enjoyed quilting, canning, gardening, cooking and baking. Many people loved her famous caramel rolls and apple pies. Jackie also found enjoyment in doing volunteer work in the community. She was a member of Christian Mothers and St. Agnes Mission and always felt called by the Lord to serve others.
Jackie has touched the lives of so many people. Her precious, generous, and all-around wonderful spirit will forever be missed by her son, Mark (Peggy) Blaufuss; and their children, Jordan (Alicia) Blaufuss, Turner (Hannah) Blaufuss and Nate (Tayler) Blaufuss; her daughter, Kathy (Keith) Kutter; and their children, Bryan (Amanda) Kutter, Ryan (Whitney) Petersen and Dylan (Katelynn) Kutter; her daughter, Christie (Lars) Bergmann; and their children, Chloe (David) Bergquist and Chelsea (Zarek) Reiff; brothers, Don (Valerie) Nelson and Tom Nelson; 11 great-grandchildren; several family members, friends, and all who called her “Mama Jackie.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Blaufuss; son, Michael Blaufuss; parents, Curtis and Elaine Nelson; sister, Debbie Nelson; and brother, Phillip Nelson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Twin Town Villa and CHI Home Health and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during these last 20 challenging months.