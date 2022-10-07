Jacqueline Langren

Jacqueline “Jackie” Langren of Battle Lake, formerly of Fergus Falls and Perham, passed away peacefully at 91 on October 5 at Perham Health.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?