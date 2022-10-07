Jacqueline “Jackie” Langren of Battle Lake, formerly of Fergus Falls and Perham, passed away peacefully at 91 on October 5 at Perham Health.
Jackie was born and raised in Great Bend, ND; the daughter of the late Herb and Esther (Adamson) Weiss. She attended high school in Wahpeton and graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead. Upon graduation Jackie traveled to Europe with two friends biking, hiking and hitchhiking throughout five countries. She taught business education and English courses in Buffalo, MN where she met her husband, Don. They were married for 53 years. After raising their two girls, she returned to teaching at the Fergus Falls Community College and Battle Lake High School. To this day past students thank “Mrs. Langren” for teaching them how to type…now known at keyboarding…as this skill has been most helpful in their everyday lives and careers. She herself even conquered the iPad and had a FaceBook account in her later years.
Upon retirement she and Don wintered at Sun Lakes, AZ, but returned in the summer to either Blanche Lake, the Ottertail River or Devils Lake outside Perham. Jackie was the “waterski boat driver” for her kids and their friends and also enjoyed pontooning, canoeing, sailing and wild ricing. Camping and canoeing throughout Alaska for a month was roughing it but she enjoyed a little pampering on cruises as well. They also spent time RV’ing during the Arizona years with a great group of friends.
Jackie was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Perham for many years but joined First Lutheran Church of Battle Lake upon her residence five years ago at Lakeview Assisted Living. She leaves behind many good friends there. Jackie received such good care at Lakeview and Perham Health by their dedicated employees.
She was predeceased by her husband; sister and brother-in-law Don and Yvonne Lind; brother-in-law Marlowe Johnson; and son-in-law Michael Reynolds.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sue Reynolds (Bryan Peterson) and Jill (Dean) Damrau of Battle Lake; grandson Austin Damrau of Dubuque, IA; sister Rae Johnson of Greenville, PA; cousin Cheryl (Glen) Heitmann of Fulton, MO; and nieces and nephews in MN and PA.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11am on Monday, October 10, at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake; visitation from 10-11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glendalough State Park Partners or the Otter Tail County Humane Society.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone