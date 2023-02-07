Jake Gregory Klimek, age 39, resident of Fergus Falls passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 18, 2023 at his home.
Jacob Gregory Klimek was born on July 31, 1983 in Fergus Falls, MN to Gregory and Diane (Fields) Klimek. He was the youngest of three brothers and grew up in Fergus Falls. He graduated from the Fergus Falls High School with the Class of 2002. Following his graduation, he worked multiple different positions in the construction and manufacturing fields. He also worked a stretch with his brother in the power line construction industry.
Jake was a simple man who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He participated in various sports in his youth and often still golfed. He enjoyed time outdoors, fishing and watching sports. He especially enjoyed watching the Vikings and Twins. He was seldom seen without his favorite Twins cap. He was one of the kindest guys that you could ever meet and was always willing to help those in need. He was generous to a fault, even if that meant he would go without. Jake will be greatly missed.
Jake was preceded in death by his mother, Diane and his grandparents, Jerome Klimek and Dennis and Alice Fields.
He is survived by his father, Greg Klimek of Fergus Falls, MN, siblings: Jeremy (Elsa Jacobson) Klimek of Fergus Falls, MN and Josh Klimek of Fargo, ND; niece and nephew: Arianna and Canaan; grandmother, Delleen Klimek of Alexandria, MN and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of his family.
A Memorial Service for Jake and his mother Diane who passed away previously will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Glende Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Glende Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls is in charge of arrangements for Jake Gregory Klimek.
