James “Jim” LeRoy Amundson, age 95, of Rothsay, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Riverfront on Main Assisted Living in Pelican Rapids. He was born April 27, 1926, to Anton and Anna (Ronningen) Amundson in the home his grandfather, Ole Amundson, had homesteaded. He was the eighth of nine children. He spent the greater part of his life in the same home.
He attended District 5 rural Rothsay and graduated from Rothsay High School in 1943. Jim was hired as a herdsman for Otto Schroeder’s Hereford Registered Cattle in East Grand Forks and later for Art Greenberg Farms in Grand Forks.
He married Elaine Ouren on June 10, 1950, at Hamar Lutheran Church in Rothsay, having been baptized, confirmed, and served on various committees there also. They spent three years in California and returned home to the family farm to begin the dairy/grain farm. He served on the American Dairy board, Wilkin County ASCS board, and the Rothsay Creamery board. When retirement beckoned, they chose to travel to Texas and Arizona during the winter months. They also took a trip to Norway to visit relatives. Square dancing became their choice of meeting new long-lasting friends from Canada to Arizona. New hobbies for Jim while in Arizona were silversmithing and rock polishing.
Jim is survived by his wife of 71 years!; three children, Jerry (J’nell) Amundson, Ron Amundson (Marj Amundson), and Elodee (Don) Hudon. They have been blessed with nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The “Grands” are Jenna (Jake) Skifstad, Haley (Ryan) Klemke, Anthony (Liz) Amundson, Emilie (Paul) Ihland, Ben (Evonne) Amundson, Matt (Missy) Amundson, Marie Hudon (Gene Stein), Aimee (Kenny) Rivard, and Mark (Meghan) Hudon. The “greats” always make us smile: Tony, Meg, Troy, Everly, Delaney, Harrison, Ellie, Nate, Jake, Drew, Kade, Kiya, Otis, Jaxten, Sophee, David, Marian, Emric and Cahill. Other survivors are sisters-in-law, Lillian Amundson, Shirley Ouren and Deanna Ouren; many special nieces and nephews, and three stepgrandchildren and two great-stepgrandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Anna; brothers, sisters, and in-laws, Elias (Evie) Amundson, Aletta (Vernon) Agnew, Marice (Lila Mae) Amundson, Henry (Hilda) Amundson, Lillian (Don) Mead, Alice (Eddie) Gronseth, George (Romona) Amundson and Robert Amundson; parents-in-law, Oscar and Eunice Ouren; brother-in-law, DeWayne Ouren, and grandson-in-law, Bricker Bergeson.
Memorials are preferred to New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay or PARTNERS in Rothsay.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay.
The Rev. Randy Whitehead will officiate.
Interment will be at Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay.
