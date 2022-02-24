James “Jim” Bergerud Jr., 69, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at Sanford in Fargo.
James Ashley Bergerud Jr. was born September 3, 1952, the son of James Sr. and Sylvia (Grotte) Bergerud in Fergus Falls. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School and then attended MSUM. Over the years he worked as a farm hand, gardener, and was primarily a self-employed carpenter in the construction industry.
On October 30, 1995, Jim married Wanda Bolstad in South Dakota.
Jim loved to collect firearms, go hunting and fishing, and cutting fire wood. He was very much an outdoorsman. He also enjoyed playing cards and board games, and going for walks around Lake Alice. His favorite thing to do was enjoy the lakes.
Preceding him in death were his parents; cousin, Richard Soliah, and father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Donna Johnson.
Jim is survived by his wife, Wanda of Fergus Falls; two daughters, Erica Bergerud of Dalton and Rachel Bergerud (Jeff Engelstad) of Underwood; three sons, Jesse Bergerud, Christian Bergerud, and Isaac Bergerud all of Fergus Falls; eight grandchildren, Daidre, Sophie, Avery, Ariyah, Payton, Athena, Aubree, and Owen, and brother, Mark (Sheila) Bergerud of Fergus Falls.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Ed Monson
Interment: Aastad Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls, MN
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone