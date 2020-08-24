James D Durkee, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the age of 37.
James was born to parents Robert and Diana Durkee on June 23, 1983, in Laramie, Wyoming. He grew up in Wyoming, Minnesota and Colorado.
He graduated from Roseville Alternative High School in 2001 and soon followed his lifelong passion in computer systems. That passion started when his maternal grandfather gave him his first computer in first grade. In Colorado he found a his second passion of skydiving with many successful jumps.
James is survived by his parents, sister Kerri Dahl, grandfather Dale Ellis, nieces, Hannah and Savannah Dahl, nephews Dakotah and Wentworth Dahl, seven uncles and their wives, numerous cousins and his two cats.
He is proceeded in death by his his maternal grandmother, Minnie Ellis, paternal grandparents, James and Leora Durkee.
Funeral arrangements provided by Drinkwine Family Mortuary.
Internment service will be held in Fergus Falls, on September 4, 2020, at 5 p.m. in Knollwood Cemetery.