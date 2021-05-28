James Eastman, 93, of Battle Lake, died November 13, 2020, at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
James William Eastman was born February 23, 1927, at Staples, to James and Henrietta Eastman. He grew up in the Staples area and graduated from Staples High School in 1945. He was baptized on March 20, 1983, at the Lord of Love Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jim married Donna Sautbine in 1951 and was divorced in 1969. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. He married Elizabeth Kludt on December 22, 1969. Jim worked in the trucking business for many years. He opened a Mack truck dealership in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1978 and was there until his retirement in 1988. Jim and Liz permanently located in Battle Lake in 1988 when he retired from the trucking business. After his retirement he spent 20 years working for Otter Tail County at the Battle Lake Transfer Station.
Jim was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous and had 45 years of continuous sobriety. He loved his friends in the program and worked with many people over his years of sobriety.
Jim is survived by his children; Pat Hansen of Valley City, North Dakota; Barb Olson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bruce Eastman of Cottonwood, Arizona; and Scott (Cari) Eastman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Cindy (Doug) Schnabel of Woodbury; and Tim (Maria) Kludt of Corona, California; He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and many special friends from the Friday Night Big Book Group.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Freddie Ann and his wife, Elizabeth.
Due to the pandemic, the memorial service was postponed and will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church of Amor. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given to the Fergus Falls cancer center or Lakeland Hospice in Fergus Falls.