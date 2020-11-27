James “Jimmy” Arnold Graf, 92, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Centra Care Hospital in St. Cloud.
Jimmy was born on the Graf Family farm, south of Medina, North Dakota, on October 15, 1928. He was the son of Rudolph and Eva (Oberlander) Graf. He was raised and educated in the Medina area. He worked on the family farm along with his 12 siblings.
Jimmy was a Korean War era veteran of the Army, during this time he met Mary Landsiedel. The couple were married on October 15, 1955. They made their home in Fergus Falls and raised their children.
He worked at a few different jobs including managing the Broadway Apartments for a number of years and retiring at Ditch Witch. He couldn’t stay retired long and started delivering cars for Nelson Ford in Fergus Falls. He loved to drive! He finally really retired at the age of 88.
Jimmy loved the Minnesota Twins and sometimes the Vikings. He was very proud of his German descent. Jimmy was a man of few words, but had a great sense of humor. If anything needed to be fixed, he was the man for the job.
He was a wonderful husband to Mary, for 65 years and a wonderful dad to his children. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rudolph and Eva, and siblings, Ted, Lawrence, Raymond, Gladys, Leon, Alvin, Alice, Julius and Baby Graf.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Mark of Detroit Lakes, Kevin (Pam) of Fergus Falls, and Lisa of Lakeside, Arizona; four grandchildren, Emily (Jordan), Ben (McKenna), Taylor and Sam; one great-granddaughter, Avery; siblings, Lucille Shepard, Margret Sam and Norman Graf, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
