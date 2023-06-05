The world lost an extremely unique character Sunday, May 28, 2023, with the passing of James Gunderson at the age of 95.
James Willis Gunderson was born at the home farm in Tordenskjold Township on April 28, 1928. He attended and graduated eighth grade from school district #20 and was also confirmed at Tordenskjold.
He was in the US Army from 1952 to 1954, with the majority of time stationed in Germany. Like many Gunderson men, he followed the tradition of bachelorhood.
He farmed his entire working life and supplemented his income by trapping, driving milk truck, and raising vegetables to sell at various farmers markets. In 2020, he retired to the Fergus Falls VA Home.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and telling a tale or two.
James was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Hannah (Lindquist) Gunderson; brothers Arvid and Roger Gunderson; sister-in-law Genevieve (Dahl) Gunderson; and brother-in-law Walter Schmidt. He is survived by his sister Fern Schmidt; nephews David (Cheryl) Schmidt, Daryl (Vicki Lee) Schmidt, Dennis (Jennifer) Schmidt, Duane (Sue) Schmidt, and Eric Gunderson; as well as seven great- nieces and nephews, and eleven great-great- nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Tordenskjold Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place in Tordenskjold Cemetery.
