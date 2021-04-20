James Hallberg, 78, of Battle Lake died Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home with his family by his side and under the care of LB Hospice.
James (Jim) Edward Hallberg was born on March 24, 1943, in Valparaiso, Indiana. He is the son of Charles and Jeanette (Berlin) Hallberg. He graduated from Hebron High School in Hebron, Indiana, in 1962.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school. Basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas June to July of 1962; fire protection specialty school (crash and fire rescue) from July to October 1962. He was stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base and at the air base on King Salmon Island, on the Aleutian Chain, Alaska. During his off hours, while stationed in Alaska, he worked for a hunting guide – “best year ever!” He served from 1962-1966 and was honorably discharged from McChord AFB Tacoma, Washington, on February 25, 1966. He relocated to Fargo, North Dakota, where he joined the Air National Guard from 1966-1967.
James and Janice Arends were married on August 31, 1968, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ada. They lived in Des Moines, Iowa, for 11 years where Jim worked security for the Iowa Air National Guard, drove semi for Hill Transport and later Brown Transport.
They moved to Clitherall, in 1979 where they owned and operated Scenic Point Resort until 1986. Jim’s career was diverse: he worked for GTA Grain Elevator, managed the Battle Lake Dairy Queen, was a cook for the Shoreline Restaurant, cooked for Lake Region Healthcare and worked the last 20 years of his career at Service Food in Fergus Falls – a job and people he truly enjoyed.
He was so proud of his sons for serving our country: Brett, captain, U.S. Air Force, seven years; Rustin, retired Navy senior chief, 26 years and Chris, retired Navy E6, 20 years.
He loved hunting pheasants with his boys, extended family and friends in Iowa. His deer hunting excursions, with friend George, always brought the best memories back to him. He enjoyed fishing on the local Minnesota lakes and in Canada, and canoe trips in Iowa with friend Gary and his boys. He taught his sons to swim and enjoy all water sports. He had a love/hate relationship with their old wood Chris-Craft — it was high maintenance and almost sank more than once. He was an avid reader, Louis L’Amour being his favorite author.
Jim had been a member of the Battle Lake Lions, Knights of Columbus and was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church where he was active with the Men of Mary.
He is survived by his wife, Jan; three sons and their families, Brett (Amy) Hallberg, Ian, Alicia (Angel) Herrera and their daughter, Elleyna and Isaac; Rustin (Pepper) Hallberg, Connor, Danielle and Gabriel; and Christopher (Aimie) Hallberg, Alexis and Jorden; four siblings, Ron (Rhona) Hallberg, Patty Tayor, Bill (Deb) Hallberg and Mark (Beth) Dinsmore; and by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jeanette; stepfather, Malcolm Dinsmore and brother-in-law, Bob Taylor.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake
Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service and Rosary at 6:30 p.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and will resume one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday.
Military Rites: Isaac Hallberg – “Taps”; Connor Hallberg - U.S. Marine; and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Cemetery: Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Cemetery by Battle Lake.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences and link for funeral livestreaming at: www.GlendeNilson.com.