James A. Hansen (92), formerly of Grand Forks, died June 10, 2021 at Cherrywood Pointe in Hopkins.
He was born on April 1, 1929, in Reliance, South Dakota., to Andrew and Helen (Chmela) Hansen. The family moved to Fort Pierre, South Dakota, where Jim spent his growing years, He graduated from Fort Pierre High School in 1947, then graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1951.
He was married to Clara Berkland on April 20, 1952, at Lake Campbell Lutheran Church, Volga, South Dakota. Their first home was in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where Jim was assistant sports editor for the American News. In 1957, they moved to Grand Forks, where he was sports editor of the Grand Forks Herald for 12 years. In 1969, he was hired as director of public relations for Minnkota Power Cooperative, where he worked until his retirement in 1991.
Upon retirement, he and Clara bought a home on Ottertail Lake near Fergus Falls, and they spent parts of their winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Jim was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Grand Forks, and active in many community organizations in Grand Forks. He belonged to the Elks Lodge 255 for more than 40 years and was exalted ruler in 1973. He was an early member of The Exchange Club and active with the Masonic Bodies in Grand Forks. He was later active with the Shrine Club of Battle Lake and Zion Lutheran Church of Amor.
Jim is survived by his wife, Clara; son Eric (Lisa) of Plymouth; three grandchildren, Ryan of Shoreview, Jessica Hedberg of Maple Grove, and Tori of Minneapolis; great-grandsons James and Logan; great-granddaughter, Riley; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Eileen and Betty Ann, son Jerry, and grandson Alexander.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 25 at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road, Plymouth. Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 15800 37th Ave. N., Plymouth, MN.