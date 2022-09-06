James Iverson
1946-2022
James R. Iverson passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, September 5, 2022 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. He was 75 years old.
James was born December 19, 1946, in Fordville, North Dakota, the only child of Johannes and Thelma (Myer) Iverson. He was raised on the family farm near Dahlen, North Dakota. He graduated from Unity High School in 1964 and enlisted in the United States Army.
He served three years in Korea and Vietnam, stationed near Long Binh, from November 1966 until September 1967. He served with B Company, 7th Support Battalion, 199th Infantry Brigade, also known as the “Redcatchers.” He made close friends during his service in Vietnam, and they remained in touch his entire life.
He returned from Vietnam and married Corrine Sears in November of 1968. They took over the family farm where Jim and his father had grown up, and where his grandfather settled after emigrating from Norway. They raised two daughters, making his children the fourth generation of Iversons to live on the home quarter in Dahlen Township. His happiest hours were spent in a tractor on the prairie.
In 1995, he and Corrine left the farm and moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota where he worked in maintenance engineering at the Crookston Hospital. He worked there until his retirement in 2013 when he and Corrine moved to Fergus Falls, MN. They were members of First Lutheran Church.
Able to build or fix anything, Jim enjoyed helping his wife and daughters with home improvement projects, and helping his grandsons build contraptions in the garage. He played endless games of UNO with his granddaughters and helped them learn the multiplication tables (with mixed success). He always had candy in his pockets and time for his grandchildren.
He loved history and enjoyed trips to the Smithsonian and Marine Corp museums when visiting his daughter in the Washington, D.C. area. He had eclectic musical tastes, ranging from Pavarotti and Johnny Cash to Spamalot. He loved being on the water and enjoyed days on the lake. He was a deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Corrine; two daughters, Christine (Brian) Gunderson of Alexandria, VA and Melissa (Craig) Silvernagel of Alexandria, MN; seven grandchildren, Samuel, Max, Sebastian, and Janie Silvernagel and Erik, Mark, and Kari Gunderson.
Memorials are preferred to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 East Ohio Street Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Tiffany Sundeen
Interment: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Petersburg Lutheran Cemetery, Petersburg, North Dakota followed by a picnic on the home quarter.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
