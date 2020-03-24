James “Jim” Edward Ahlfs was born on October 8, 1930, in rural Otter Tail County. His parents were the late Joseph Ahlfs and Evelyn (Wagner) Ahlfs. Jim was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Deer Creek. He graduated from New York Mills High School with the Class of 1948. Jim farmed near Deer Creek and New York Mills before he joined the military. He served honorably with the United States Army from January 27, 1951 to January 16, 1954. Jim, after his military career, farmed near Ottertail with his parents.
On September 25, 1954, Jim was united in marriage to Patricia (Pat) Schultz at her family’s farm in Ottertail. Their marriage was blessed with three children. Jim and Pat made their home in Ottertail. Jim owned and operated Jim Ahlfs Construction and hauled milk for area creameries. Then he also owned and operated Ottertail Ready Mix and Ottertail Aggregate.
Jim was very active in the community of Ottertail. He began the construction of Thumper Pond in 1998. He was a charter member of the Ottertail Lions and a member of the Ottertail Rod and Gun. He loved carving and collecting model cars and John Deere toys, and books.
In 2008, Jim retired and passed the family business along to his children, Tom, Mike and Mary who continued with Ottertail Aggregate.
Jim passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, at Perham Living, Pine Harbor, in Perham, at 89 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Preceding Jim in death were his parents; sisters: Joanne Heinie and Lucille Ahlfs; granddaughter, baby girl Peterson.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia Ahlfs; children: Thomas (Jean) Ahlfs of Ottertail; Mary (Wayne) Rotzien of Becker; Michael (Amy) Ahlfs of Ottertail; four grandchildren (Jessie, Anna, Joe and Travis); brothers: Dennis Ahlfs of Detroit Lakes and Larry Ahlfs of Ottertail; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of comfort and support for Jim’s family.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills.