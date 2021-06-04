James “Jim” LeRoy Amundson, 95, of Rothsay, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Riverfront on Main Assisted Living in Pelican Rapids.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay.
The Rev. Randy Whitehead will officiate.
Interment will be at Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Amundson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.