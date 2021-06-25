Rev. James Albert Johnson, 88, Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Rolette, North Dakota was surrounded by his loving wife and six daughters as he went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 21, 2021.
Jim spent 60 years in the ministry being a faithful, generous, kind follower of Jesus Christ who never wavered in his convictions. Jim and Myrna (Von Wald) were married August 21, 1954. Jim and Myrna spent more than 29 years in Rolette where he was a pastor at Ebenezer Lutheran Brethren Church and a building contractor with Johnson-Hochstetler, an occupation he termed a fruitful necessity to his calling as pastor. Among the many construction projects was the building of Ebenezer Lutheran Brethren Church and parsonage.
Jim was born on Palm Sunday April 9, 1933, to Albert and Josephine (Hanson) Johnson in Minneapolis, and spent his childhood on the family farm in Kenyon. He attended Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls, and graduated from Augsburg College in Minneapolis with a B.A. degree in history, political science and religion. While still in seminary, he served as pastor at Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church near Detroit Lakes. In 1960, he graduated from the Lutheran Brethren Seminary in Fergus Falls. In addition to his pastorate at Rolette, he served as pastor at Berea Lutheran Brethren
Church at Alexandria, Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church at Buda, Texas, and most recently, for 25 years, as chaplain at Sun City Health and Rehabilitation. He continued to volunteer as a chaplain even after retiring in 2010.
Jim also served on several denominational and civic boards, including six years as the director at Inspiration Point Bible camp. As part of the development of the camp, Jim built four dormitories and an office building. His family has fond memories of those trips to camp. Jim was a man of many interests. He liked to fish, read, travel, do woodworking and especially spend time with his wife and family. Most memorable is how Jim modeled unconditional love, deep care, and outreach to others as well as a great love for his heavenly Father.
Jim lived his life well, welcoming anyone and everyone with a big smile and showing love to all people he encountered. He always said trying to serve others under God’s guidance was an amazing blessing to his life and he trusted that it had been a blessing to many others. “Yes, the LORD has done amazing things for us! What joy!” (Psalm 126:3; NLT.)
Jim’s survivors include his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Myrna; daughters, Vangie (Ron) Laverdure, DeLand, Florida; Marilyn (Kevin) Wheeler, Minot, North Dakota; Margie (Curt) Larson, Badger; Marilou (Mike) Strand, Big Sky, Montana; Valerie (Doug) Walvatne, Fergus Falls; Jackie (Jon) Grudem, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; 23 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren with two more soon arriving and one great-great grandchild; brother, Dick (Carol), Overly, North Dakota; sister-in-law, Karen, Fergus Falls; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene; and great granddaughter, Stella.
Celebration of life service will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Brethren Church, 601 McCumber Street, Rolette, North Dakota on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com