James Michael “Skeeter” Karst, 59, of Ottertail, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by family.
James was born September 1, 1961, in Fergus Falls to Robert Edward Karst and Janice Karst Ramsey. He grew up in Fergus Falls and attended Fergus Falls High School graduating in 1979.
Being the youngest of six children, James always got his way. He was known for his accomplishments as a Le Cordon Bleu trained culinary expert, his love for cribbage, and his infectious sense of humor. Despite his years of adversities, he was still able to maintain his ability to make people smile.
James is survived by four children: Anna Leverentz of Apple Valley; Heather Karst of Nashville, Tennessee; Megan (Patrick) Dolan of Clear Lake; Cody (Nitasha) Karst of Brainerd; three grandchildren; three sisters: Deb Karst of Ottertail; Teresa (Todd) Smedstad of Fergus Falls; Jan Florand of Andover; two brothers: Kevin “Deac” Karst of Frazee; Dan (Wendy) Karst of Fergus Falls, and also numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Stan Synstelien will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.