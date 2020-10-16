James Klein, 83, of Breckenridge, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Essentia Health, Fargo.
The receiving line open visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a private family prayer service.
The committal will be open to the public at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
