James Kleinfelder

James “Jim” Kleinfelder, 74, of Fergus Falls died, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Father Alan Wielinski and Deacon Chuck Kampa will officiate.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.