James (Jim) was born on November 15, 1935 to George & Della (Faber) Krassas in Alexandria, MN. He attended school in Alexandria, MN then attended college in Duluth, MN for Design Engineering.
In 1956 he met and married Elaine Joan Palm of Ashby, Mn. They were married on November 24, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria. They went on to have 2 children.
Jim was a man of many talents, and in his early years was a member of the National Guard Reserves. He obtained a job with General Mills, Inc in Golden Valley, MN as a Design Engineer. This job provided him the opportunity of traveling the world teaching others in his job field about the products he designed and produced for the company. He worked at General Mills for 20 years.
In 1980, Jim & Elaine moved to Kingsland, TX where he built a home and they lived there for several years. In 1985, they moved back to Alexandria, MN. Jim worked various jobs until deciding to get his real estate license. Jim was a realtor with Coldwell Banker until his retirement. After retirement Jim worked for Tim Lieser at CarQuest Auto Parts in Alexandria.
Jim had many interests in life…boating & fishing, woodworking, motorcycling, traveling, cooking, building model airplanes/boats, watching old shows/movies, etc. He was also very involved in the Elks Lodge.
Jim died on Friday July 22, 2022 at the Galeon Senior Living Center in Osakis, MN.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine of Alexandria, MN; children: Kimberly (Gary) Schott of Fergus Falls, MN & Jim Krassas Jr. (Paula Leclair) of Rogers, MN; grandchild: Katie (Nic) DeNoble of Fergus Falls, MN; 3 great-grandchildren: Jenna, Andrew, & Madison DeNoble of Fergus Falls, MN; sister: Helene Morrell of New York, NY.
He is preceded in death by his parents: George & Della Krassas; beloved family dog Mindy; brother-in law Bruce Morrell, and many aunts & uncles & cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday July 27th, 2022 at 11 am, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the First Congregational UCC in Alexandria, MN. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Alexandria, MN.
