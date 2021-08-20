Jim Kucera of Fergus Falls died on Wednesday, August 11 at Lake Region Healthcare surrounded by his family. He was 71 years old.
Jim was born on November 30, 1949, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1968 then joined the Army Reserve. On August 22,1970, he married Linda, his high school sweetheart. He worked underground construction for 38 years first with Soby construction, then co-owner of Iversen/Kucera construction with his father-in-law Jack, retiring as a union 49er operator in 2006. In the mid-1980s he built his home on the Pelican River where he raised his family.
Jim Is survived by his wife, Linda (Iversen) Kucera; his children, Niki (Mike) Welde, son, Jack; Dylan (Susie) Kucera, son, Andy; Peder (Emily) Kucera; Eddie (Brittany) Kucera, daughter, Hayley, and son, Kellen; and his brother, Bob (Nancy) Kucera. He was preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Katy Kucera, and father and mother-in-law, Jack and Kathy Iversen.
There will be a visitation at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25.
Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home Fergus Falls.
