James “Jim” Madison 89 of Dalton died Sunday, August 14th 2022 at Edgewood Healthcare in Alexandria.
James “Jim” Charles Madison was born to Annette (Miklovich) and Lawrence Madison on January 24th, 1933 at home in Calumet City, Illinois. He was baptized in a German Lutheran Church in Calumet City. He attended elementary school in Calumet City through the 6th grade. His family moved to a farm south of Ten Mile Lake by Dalton, Minnesota. He went to country school District 139 (on Ten Mile Lake) through the 8th grade, then finished his schooling at the Elbow Lake High school where he graduated. After graduation he joined the navy and attended boot camp in Illinois. Then was stationed in Georgia, Kansas and Texas where he got his pilot’s license and was an air traffic controller until his assignment was up at the age of 21 and he was discharged. He bought a plane while in Texas and flew it back to the family farm in Minnesota.
He traveled working in various places, selling magazines, marathon paper company and the Institute of Paper Chemistry both in Wisconsin. Then back to Dalton, Minnesota to farm and using the G.I. Bill to get an agricultural farm training. He started farming with his father and uncle in 1955. In the winter months he stayed with family and worked in the Steel Mills in Illinois saving money to buy farm equipment.
He married Kathleen (Kathy) Dohan on August 31st, 1961 in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Jim and Kathy had three children that they raised on the family farm south of Ten Mile Lake. While farming and raising his family he was a member of the Dalton Enterprise Corporation which oversaw the building of an 8-plex apartment building and a 17-unit trailer court. He was also involved in a variety of businesses in Dalton, including a lumber yard and the 1st State Bank of Dalton which is now Midwest Bank. He served as an assessor for 29 years and was on the board of Midland Oil for 15 years.
He retired from farming in 1999. But didn’t give up his love for growing things. He had always had a vegetable garden but it became larger as he grew even more sweet corn and tomatoes among other vegetables that he often gave away to neighbors. He volunteered with the Red Cross the Salvation Army. He was involved in his grandchildren’s lives attending their various sporting activities and performing arts performances.
Family was the most important thing to him.
Three years ago, Jim and Kathy moved to Edgewood Healthcare in Alexandria. Jim cared for Kathy as she suffered from the effects of dementia, they celebrated 60 years of marriage last August. The last year and half, Jim moved into the memory care unit as well. During this time Jim accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior. He had made peace with God and claimed that his new relationship with God was more important than any other achievement he accomplished in his life.
There are many staff members from Edgewood we would like to thank for their dedication and care for Jim. They were caring and supportive during his stay with them.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his son, Peter; his father, Lawrence; mother, Annette; brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Mary) Madison; brother-in-law, John Carlson, and nephew, Steve Carlson.
He is survived by his daughters, Jane (Jeff) Way of Garfield and Karen (Brian) Springer of Alexandria; grandchildren, Ariel Way of Dalton, Megen (Reece) Haggerty of Alexandria, Gabrielle Way of Alexandria, Angie (Rob)Teaser of Alexandria, Jamie (Nick) Kleve of Sauk Centre; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Patrick, Jasmine, Mason, Bennett, Autumn, Caiden, and Jade; one great-great-grandchild, Maycee and another on the way; sister, Roberta Carlson of Appleton WI, and nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Officiant Brian Springer.
