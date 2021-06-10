James V. McBride, 89, of Maple Grove, formerly of Pelican Rapids, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home at Silver Creek on Main in Maple Grove.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids.
The Rev. David Nelson will officiate.
Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Kenmare, North Dakota.
