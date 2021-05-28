James Joseph McDonald died on October 31, 2020.
A private family service will be held. Please refer to Jim’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at St. Otto’s Cemetery. Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, The Multiple Sclerosis Society, and METAvivor (metastatic breast cancer research).
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
