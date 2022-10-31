James F. Mjelde, 71, of Fergus Falls, died on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
James Frederick was born on June 18, 1951, in Billings, Montana, the son of Fritz and Mabel Mjelde. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Faith. Jim worked at Neighborhood Grocery in Fergus Falls while attending school. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1969. He later worked at Swedberg Nursery and worked at the Bakery in Fergus Falls for several years. Jim moved to Minneapolis where he owned and operated a retail sports business which he successfully ran for several years. He later moved back to Fergus Falls.
On June 14, 2013, he married Gretchen Elizabeth Hauff at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Jim was inherently kind and compassionate often putting others needs before his own. He had a strong work ethic and was very health conscious, striving to eat healthy and stay active working out. He suffered with significant vision loss, but never let that impede on living his best life.
Jim ran several marathons, was a world traveler, took numerous motorcycle trips and loved his dogs. We rejoice that Jim is in Heaven but mourn the loss of a loving husband and devoted father.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Gretchen Mjelde of Fergus Falls; daughter Karen Goodwin of Alexandria, MN and numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Mabel and his first spouse, Bonnie.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. Ed Monson.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for James Mjelde.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone