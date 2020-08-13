James J. Neyens, age 56, of Perham, died on Tuesday August 11, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, August 16 4-8 p.m. with parish prayers at 7 p.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 17 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham.
