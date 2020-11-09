James Louis Nitchals was born January 8, 1945, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Louis and Irene Nitchals. The family moved to Algona, Iowa, where Jim attended school and grew up. He graduated from Mankato State University and entered the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam.
On November 2,1968, he married Marlys Lupkes. A son, Matthew was born to complete the family.
Jim was a CPA, a city administrator and eventually sold real estate in the Leech Lake area.
The family lived in Fergus Falls, until 2000 when Jim and Marlys were able to move to his beloved Leech Lake. Jim enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, playing cribbage and watching football. Daily walks with friends were a favorite part of his day. His three grandchildren were a great joy in his life.
He began to suffer symptoms and became ill with frontal temporal degeneration. In 2016, it became necessary for him to move to Walker Rehabilitation and Care Center. In 2018, he moved to Heritage Care Center in Park Rapids He passed away on November 7, 2020 due to COVID-19.
He is survived by his wife, Marlys, Walker, son, Matthew with daughter-in-law, Stephanie and grandchildren, Aaron, Katherine and Meredith of Tampa, Florida. Jim held a special place in his heart for his siblings, Susan Coloff, Michael Nitchals, Linda Faber, Mary Lou Ouderkirk, Mark Nitchals and Diane Schipull and their respective spouses, Tony, Linda, Mike, Larry, Cynthia and Bert. He will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, who miss his great cooking for meals at the lake. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.
Jim was a good man who lived a good life and loved his family. He was blessed to leave this world peacefully at rest.
No services will be held at this time due to COVID. A memorial event will be held at a later date.
Jim’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com.