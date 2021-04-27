James “Jim” Henry Norman Jr., 84, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan in Battle Lake after a brief illness.
Jim was born December 10, 1936, to James “Henry” and Ruth (Getz) Norman in Hoffman. He was the sixth of eight children born to Henry and Ruth. He was born at a strong 12 pounds. He grew up on the family farm with his favorite chore of caring for the horses. He attended West Central School of Agriculture in Morris. He was in the U.S. Army from 1956-57, serving in Korea.
His early career included working in the taconite mines in northern Minnesota and carpentry in Minneapolis. While in Minneapolis, he met his future wife, LaVera Duenow. They were married on March 13, 1965. Jim was a carpenter in Fergus Falls, working for several construction companies as well as on his own. He worked on hundreds of houses and businesses in the area taking pride in his work. He and LaVera built several houses around the area including by Schmidts bridge, always improving on the next build. They were blessed with two children, Jodi and Jay. The couple had wonderful memories and adventures together including traveling and enjoying family, especially their grandchildren. She passed away in 1999. Jim missed her dearly.
Jim was very social and outgoing, never meeting a stranger. He was a good friend to many. He enjoyed playing cards, going to the Senior Center, fishing and hunting. He was known to tease and joke quite often, keeping friend on their toes. He was a member of the VFW and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Jim loved his family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the apple of his eye. He was always ready with a hug and open arms. He was dearly loved by his family who felt blessed to have him in their lives.
Preceding him in death were his wife, LaVera; parents, James and Ruth, and siblings, Dorothy Engel, Ruth Christianson, Bill Norman and Howard Norman.
Jim is survived by his children, Jodi (Mike) Reischl of Chicago, Illinois, and Jay (Jeanne) Norman of Elizabeth; grandchildren, Daniel, Peter, and Amanda Reischl and Tyson (Kayla) Norman with their children, Odin and Lindy, Dillon (Tenia) Norman with their children, William, Nekoda, Henry and Ian, and Amy Norman, and siblings, Ardelle Rohloff, Betty Anderson, and June Sibell.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Jay Weideman will officiate.
Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.